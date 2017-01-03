A fire that gutted the top floor of a historic hotel in Banff, Alta., last week was sparked by a propane torch on the roof, investigators have determined.

The Dec. 29 fire at the Mount Royal Hotel on Banff Avenue forced the relocation of about 300 guests to other hotels in the middle of the night.

Cleanup continues in the lobby of the Mount Royal Hotel following the Dec. 29 fire. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

The roof was undergoing extensive repairs at the time.

"Based on interview statements, photographs, video footage and a physical site investigation, the origin of the fire is placed approximately 25 feet [7.6 metres] from the west brick wall," the town of Banff said in a release.

About two dozen Banff firefighters battled the blaze with the help of crews from the nearby communities of Canmore, Lake Louise and Exshaw. There were no injuries.

The owner of the hotel says it will take several months to repair the damage and reopen.

The Mount Royal Hotel was built in 1908. The original structure was destroyed by fire in 1967 and the hotel was rebuilt the following year.