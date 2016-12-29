Crews are battling a fire at a historic hotel on the main avenue in Banff.

A patrol car spotted the blaze around 2:30 a.m. MT on the roof of the Mount Royal Hotel on Banff Avenue, RCMP said.

The rooms have all been evacuated and Banff Avenue is closed between Buffalo and Caribou streets.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Mount Royal Hotel was built in 1908.

Dozens of hotel guests have been moved to other hotels.

Cody Fraser, 25, who is visiting Banff from Wetaskiwin Alta., told CBC News hotel staff handled the emergency well.

"It was all organized and they got everybody out and the hotel did a good job of organizing everybody," he said.

"They started taking roll call and making sure everybody was out there and if somebody didn't check in with them, they'd go back to the fire department and check."

RCMP spotted the fire on the roof of the Mount Royal Hotel at about 2:30 a.m. MT. (Cody Fraser )