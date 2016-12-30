Guests who were forced out of a Banff hotel early Thursday morning as a fire ripped through the roof and gutted the top floor are slowly getting their belongings back.

Nearly 300 guests were evacuated from the Mount Royal Hotel on Banff Avenue after the fire was spotted around 2:30 a.m. Many of them were forced to head outside wearing just their bedclothes.

The guests were all moved to other hotels in Banff.

Hotel spokesman Mark Hendrikse says fire officials have allowed access to some rooms, and guests are being contacted as their belongings are retrieved.

The blaze ripped through the roof and gutted the top floor. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

"We're documenting where these items are coming from, what rooms, and we'll be matching them and either hand-delivering to individuals who still remain in Banff or shipping them to their home address if they've already moved on in their journey," he said.

Hotel spokeswoman Joanna Buckingham says the people of Banff have rallied to help the displaced visitors.

"We have been overwhelmed by support from the local community, including many businesses and organizations," she said.

"For example, the Banff Canmore Community Foundation has accepted clothing donations and has been working to ensure these are provided to our guests that are in need."

Many guests left the burning hotel without any of their belongings. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

The Red Cross is also set up at the Banff Canmore Community Foundation providing assistance, including one-time funding for emergency clothing purchases if needed.

Fire officials say they will be combing through the historic hotel for days to find the cause of the fire.

Crews are still dealing with hotspots at the hotel, said Banff Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Geisle.

Repairs to the hotel are expected to take months. The building also houses a number of retail shops on the ground floor, which have closed because of water damage.