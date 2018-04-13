Banff daycare appeals parking lot plan, citing sex offenders and air pollution as concerns

A daycare in Banff, Alta., is appealing against a new parking lot development, citing security concerns posed by an influx of strangers as well as increased air pollution.

The Day Care Society of Banff says the Banff Child Care Centre is too close to the planned intercept parking lot, which is designed to alleviate seasonal parking pressures in the downtown.

"The more people that walk past the daycare, it increases the odds of something happening that is undesirable," said Christopher Wong, a board member of the Day Care Society of Banff, which operates the Banff Child Care Centre.

"There's no benefit to having more people walk past the daycare," added Wong, who says the appeal is also backed by concerns from parents.

Christopher Wong is a board member with the Day Care Society of Banff. He says security and the risk posed by strangers are big concerns. (Dan McGarvey/CBC News)

The appeal document submitted to the town includes U.S. data on registered sex offenders, applying those numbers to the Canadian population to estimate the numbers of possible sex offenders in Canada.

But the appeal also lists pollution as a big concern.

"There are pollution concerns, driving cars, idling cars. The lot isn't planned to be fully paved until four years and that's also a large concern, with the dust that can be brought up by cars driving around," said Wong.

"I hope we can discuss with the town and the developer and perhaps negotiate something that works for all the parties."

An artist’s impression of what the new parking lot might look like when it’s completed. If it’s approved it would be able to take 493 cars away from Banff’s congested downtown. (Town of Banff)

The lot would be built by Liricon Capital Ltd. which also owns the nearby Mount Norquay ski hill. The company currently leases the train station lands where the lot is planned from CP Rail.

Liricon's original plan for 620 parking stalls was scaled back to 493 following public input during the planning process.

The Town of Banff wouldn't comment on the appeal or the nature of some of the concerns being expressed, but did say the Day Care Society of Banff will get a chance to present to an appeal board meeting in person in May.

"This project represents the culmination of about 40 years of planning," said Darren Enns, manager of development services with the Town of Banff.

The parking lot would be built east of Banff train station in the area pictured. The town says the plan includes buffering to create a barrier between the lot and existing homes and businesses. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"Parking challenges aren't going away and our belief is our community is best enjoyed on foot or by transit and by allowing people to park in an intercept facility we can create that opportunity."

Enns says the town has focused on buffering and landscaping to make it less of an impact to neighbouring properties, including the daycare.

The plan has already been reviewed by Banff's bylaw department as well as RCMP to address any public safety concerns.

The Day Care Society of Banff will lay out its concerns in person at a single hearing, due to take place in May.

If the project is approved, it would be ready for summer 2019.