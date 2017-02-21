Airdrie police are looking for a suspect in connection with a road rage incident after he tailgated a family on a highway near Balzac and then pointed what looked like a gun at the vehicle.

On Feb. 4 around 10 p.m., a family was driving on Highway 566 when they encountered a car that began tailgating them, driving at erratic speeds and flashing its high-beam lights at their vehicle. Both vehicles eventually stopped and the male driver of the suspect car pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the family.

The victims left the scene immediately and called police.

The vehicle was described as a newer model white sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus. It was last seen speeding eastbound on Highway 566. It is possible there were two people in the vehicle, but only a description of the driver was given.

He was described as in his 40s with a darker complexion, a small black moustache, indented cheeks and with a mole on his left cheek. He was wearing a black ball cap.

A composite sketch was created from the description.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Mark Matheson at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com for anonymous tips.