A four-month-old baby was left in the bushes outside a home in northwest Calgary as the temperature hovered around –15 C early Tuesday morning, police say.

Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. from a home in the 2500 block of 16A Street in Capitol Hill.

Police say the caller reported that a woman holding a baby was at the door.

When officers arrived, the baby boy had been placed under some bushes and the woman had fled.

A woman was quickly found and taken into custody, police said.

The baby was suffering from mild hypothermia and other exposure-related concerns, said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux.

"He was quite cold," he said. "Certainly not at all appropriately dressed."

The infant was taken to hospital as a precaution, but he showed "definite signs of improvement en route," Brideaux said.