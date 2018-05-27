Packaging defect triggers recall of organic baby food pouches

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a nation-wide recall for several types of organic baby food pouches sold under the PC Organics and Love Child Organics brands because of a packaging defect.

The agency said the defect could allow "spoilage microorganisms" to permeate the packaging, which could potentially make kids sick.

The recall was triggered by complaints from consumers, although no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled products include:

Love Child Organics Vegetarian Chili with Sweet Potato + Kale.

Love Child Organics Veggie Casserole with Lentils + Quinoa.

Love Child Organics Ratatouille with Lentils + White Beans.

Love Child Organics Pumpkin Risotto with Spinach + Chickpeas.

Love Child Organics Mango Chicken Stew with Spinach + Quinoa.

Love Child Organics Thanksgiving Dinner with Veggies + Turkey.

Love Child Organics Hearty Bolognese with Beef + Quinoa.

Love Child Organics Carrots strained baby food.

PC Organics Parsnip strained baby food.

PC Organics Peas strained baby food.

PC Organics Sweet Potatoes strained baby food.

PC Organics Vegetables & Turkey strained baby food.

PC Organics Fruity Chicken strained baby food.

PC Organics Spaghetti Bolognese strained baby food.

PC Organics Vegetable & Lentil strained baby food.

PC Organics Chicken Casserole strained baby food.

All products are sold in 128 millilitre pouches and have best before dates up to and including 2019MA25.

"Spoiled packages may not be necessarily dangerous and may be identifiable. However, if spoiled food is inadvertently consumed, it is advisable to watch for symptoms that may include upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea," the agency said.

These products should either be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating, which could lead to other products being recalled.