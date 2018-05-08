B.C. woman charged with embezzling $1.2M

A 50-year-old B.C. woman is facing charges of theft, fraud and money laundering after allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from four companies over a period of six years.

Calgary police say that between 2008 and 2014, the woman, who was employed by the companies, is believed to have written 185 cheques to herself using a signature stamp.

She also is alleged to have withdrawn cash and made unauthorized purchases using several corporate credit cards in her name.

The thefts first came to light four years ago when the companies' bank noted unusual activity on the accounts.

Colleen Fay Dhuga, of Kelowna, B.C., was arrested and charged on May 2 after a lengthy police investigation.

She faces one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of laundering proceeds of crime.

None of the money has been recovered, police say. Two public and two private companies were affected.

Dhuga is scheduled to appear in court in June.