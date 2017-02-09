Avalanche Canada issued a special avalanche warning Thursday, saying recent heavy snowfall in the mountains has increased the risk of backcountry users triggering slides.

"In many areas, a significant recent storm has doubled the depth of the current snowpack," Avalanche Canada said in a press release.

The warning is in effect from Friday to Monday in these areas:

Kananaskis Country.

Waterton Lakes National Park.

Lizard Range west of Fernie.

Flathead ranges southeast of Fernie.

Southern part of the Purcells region.

Eastern part of the Kootenay Boundary region.

Environment Canada is also warning people about conditions in the mountain parks.

The agency issued a snowfall warning for the Kananaskis-Canmore area, and winter storm alerts for southeastern B.C. — predicting 15 to 20 centimetres of snow — in much of the area.