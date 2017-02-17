Parks Canada is warning backcountry users to be extra careful this weekend in the mountain parks of Alberta and British Columbia because of dangerous avalanche conditions.

The agency's special public avalanche warning (SPAW) includes:

Jasper National Park.

Banff National Park.

Kootenay National Park

Yoho National Park.

"Over the past week these regions had a major avalanche cycle where numerous large avalanches ran well into the run out zones," Parks Canada said in a release.

The avalanche risk is rated as "considerable" below treeline, at treeline and at the alpine elevations in these areas.

Avalanche risk is also rated as considerable in Kananaskis Country at treeline and alpine elevations, and in Glacier National Park below the treeline and at the alpine elevation in Glacier National Park.