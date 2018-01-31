Outdoor adventurers are being urged to avoid travel in avalanche terrain in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks this week as the danger rating rises to high at all levels while Jasper also rates as high danger at higher elevations.

The danger rating has risen to high at the alpine, treeline and below treeline levels in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay parks, meaning large natural avalanches are coming down and human-triggered snowslides are very likely to occur.

Officials say the area is in a major avalanche cycle after recent storms deposited 45 to 85 centimetres of snow in the last week.

The steady snowfall settled on top of already weak layers of snow.

Another storm is expected by Friday.

Forecasters expect it will bring another 30 centimetres of snow and contribute to a rise in the danger rating.

The danger rating was also considered high in alpine and treeline areas in Jasper National Park on Wednesday and "considerable" below the treeline.

Conditions were expected to worsen as more snowfall lands Friday.

Highway 93 from Saskatchewan River Crossing to Jasper was expected to remain closed until Thursday due to avalanche danger and ongoing control work, Parks Canada said.

The avalanche risk wasn't as high in Waterton Lakes National Park as of Wednesday, when it was rated as "moderate" or "low" in the portions of the park that are open in the aftermath of the Kenow wildfire.