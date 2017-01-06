An elderly Calgary man accused of killing his wife of 56 years has dementia and is not medically fit to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Fred van Zuiden, 85, was charged with second-degree murder after his wife of 56 years, Audrey van Zuiden, 80, was found dead inside their home on Oct. 4, 2016.

Late last year, forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ken Hashman said he believed van Zuiden was mentally unfit to stand trial after evaluating him for two months.

Another forensic psychiatrist, Dr. George Duska, also previously testified van Zuiden likely has dementia.

Van Zuiden has been held in custody at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatric Centre.

He wrote a best-selling memoir about hiding from the Nazis for two years as a boy in occupied Holland during the Second World War.

Family friends say they suspect he has had dementia for a long time, and that his wife wanted to care for him herself.

They described the couple of 56 years as soulmates who were deeply in love.