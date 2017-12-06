Police have charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after two people were threatened with a firearm on the driveway of a house in northwest Calgary on Monday.

A man and a woman had just arrived at a home in the 1200 block of Ranchview Road N.W. at about 6 p.m. Monday when another vehicle pulled up, police said in a release.

A man got out and walked toward the victims, pointing a firearm at them.

"At this point, it is alleged that the suspect attempted to fire the weapon, but that it malfunctioned," police said.

The victims got back in their vehicle, backed out of the driveway and fled in reverse down the street as the man again pointed the gun at them, police say.

The man with the gun then got back in his vehicle and took off.

The victims reported the incident to police.

Later in the evening, the suspect went to the District 7 police station, where he was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal harassment and numerous other offences, including:

Pointing a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a dangerous weapon.

Firearm in a vehicle.

Possession of a loaded firearm.

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order.

Police say it's believed the incident was domestic in nature, and, as such, no further details will be released to protect the privacy of the family involved.