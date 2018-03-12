RCMP have laid charges against a 19-year-old man who is accused of attacking his grandmother with a sword early Friday morning at their home in Bragg Creek.

The woman was in life-threatening condition when officers arrived at the residence at about 12:45 a.m., but they were able to stabilize her and she was taken to hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

CBC News learned from neighbours that the suspect, Marshall Rath, is the victim's grandson, who lives at the home.

He was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Rath is set to appear in court in Cochrane on March 13.

The investigation is continuing.