Marshall Rath, 19, has been found mentally fit to stand trial on the accusation he violently attacked his grandmother with a sword in their Bragg Creek, Alta., home last week.

A finding of fitness means Rath understands the court proceedings and can instruct his lawyer.

Rath faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Rath, who is in custody, was brought to the Calgary Courts Centre on Wednesday morning and met with forensic psychiatrist Dr. George Duska.

Dr. Duska had the option of sending Rath for a further 30-day psychiatric evaluation but he did not find a need.

"Mr. Rath did see the doctor and has been noted as fit," said defence counsel Mike Kiss, who acted as agent for Rath's lawyer Greg Axelson.

The 79-year-old victim and Rath live together in Bragg Creek, a hamlet about 45 km southwest of Calgary. Family members have told CBC News the woman is his grandmother.

Neighbours describe the young man as "troubled" and say he recently was going door-to-door selling homemade knives.

When police were called to the Bragg Creek home on March 9, they found the woman in life-threatening condition. She remains in hospital in serious condition. (Elissa Carpenter/CBC)

Police were called to the Bragg Creek home around 12:45 a.m. on March 9.

The woman was in life-threatening condition when officers arrived at the residence. She remains in hospital in serious condition.

Rath is scheduled to be back in court in Cochrane, Alta., next week.