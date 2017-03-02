Alberta Theatre Projects says its future is in jeopardy if it doesn't come up with $200,000 in new donations by May 1.

The 45-year old Calgary theatre company has launched what it calls an urgent fundraising campaign to make up for a 77 per cent drop in corporate sponsorships.

"Ultimately, the economic downturn has affected us," said ATP executive director Vicki Stroich on the Calgary Eyeopener.

"It's been a difficult time for the corporate community, and everyone knows that."

ATP's 2017-18 season will go ahead as planned, but the season after that is up in the air.

ATP executive director Vicki Stroich says the 2018-19 season could be in jeopardy if the company does not raise enough money. (@VickiStroich/Twitter)

The company is remodelling its business plan so that it is less reliant on corporate dollars, said Frank Durnford, ATP's vice president of development.

"The funds we raise through this effort will ensure we can successfully make that change," he said.

ATP's initial funding gap of $400,000 was cut in half by a one-time $200,000 grant from the Calgary Foundation.

"We are proud to support ATP's journey as they evolve and adapt their business model to become a more resilient theatre company — one which will continue to play an impactful role in shaping our city's culture," said Eva Friesen, president of the Calgary Foundation, said in a release.

ATP has produced more than 288 Canadian plays and premiered over 156 works by Canadian playwrights — which have gone on to win over 39 major awards, the company says.

"We've really created a legacy for introducing new voices into the Canadian theatre," Stroich said.

Visit the theatre's website to find out more about donations.