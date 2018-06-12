Former ATB employee charged with stealing $1.1M through fake bank loans

A former Alberta Treasury Branch loan officer faces numerous charges after more than $1 million in fake loans were issued, police say.

The Red Deer RCMP fraud unit investigation revealed that numerous loans were based on personal information of bank clients and other people the suspect knew totalling $1,148,020.

Sarah Miles Brouilette, 38, of Red Deer is facing charges of theft, fraud, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of crime.

"All alleged victims have been contacted and RCMP have been assured that none of them faced a financial loss," police said.

Brouilette is scheduled to appear in a Red Deer court on July 17.