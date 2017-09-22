The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has produced photos of weapons they say were brandished in a Calgary police officer-involved shooting that left a 40-year-old man in critical condition this week, as the investigation continues.

"On the afternoon of Sept. 20, Calgary Police Service members became involved in an investigation that ultimately caused them to respond to the detached garage of a residence in the 500 block of Markerville Road NE," ASIRT said in a Friday release.

"The 40-year-old man being sought in relation to their investigation was confirmed to be in the garage."

Calgary police said earlier the man exited the garage carrying weapons. Police used a Taser against the man before they shot him. The man was rushed in serious condition to hospital, where he remains. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

ASIRT said the man was carrying an axe and a hammer. They supplied images to media on Friday.

Calgary police said the suspect has been the subject of domestic violence-related investigations over the past nine years, the most recent about a year ago.