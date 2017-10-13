The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Sylvan Lake, Alta., area.

Few details are available but ASIRT said on social media Friday evening they are investigating the incident involving RCMP officers, which happened earlier in the day.

Investigating Sylvan Lake area @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting earlier today. No further info at this time. — @ASIRT_AB

Sylvan Lake is about 150 kilometres north of Calgary.

ASIRT investigates any time someone is seriously injured or killed by police in Alberta.