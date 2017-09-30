Two Calgary police officers are under investigation after a man was shot at a southwest 7-11 on Friday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., police were called to the scene at 4604 37th Street S.W. after a man walked into the store brandishing a knife and acting erratically, according to police.

"Our members arrived, helped evacuate the store and contained the scene," said acting chief Bob Ritchie.

"During the course of our response it appears that the suspect started a fire inside the store which created another hazard for himself, for our members, and the public, as smoke quickly filled the building."

Ritchie said the situation escalated.

"During the incident our officers engaged in verbal communication to attempt to resolve the situation, however they also found themselves in circumstances where they employed the use of a Taser, a police canine and at one point the use of a service firearm," he said.

Emergency crews out front of the southwest 7-11 where a man was shot by police on Friday night. (Mike Symington/CBC)

"How and when these methods were used are part of ASIRT's investigation. But I can tell you, we are fully cooperating with them."

Administrative leave

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Teams investigate whenever a police officer fires their weapon.

The man who was shot is in stable condition in hospital. It's not known where he was shot or how many shots were fired.

Ritchie said two officers are under investigation by ASIRT in relation to the shooting, a nine-year member of the force and a 15-year member.

"They both have been placed on a standard 30-day administrative leave to give them time to process the incident in a healthy fashion before returning to work," said Ritchie.

"This is standard practice for our service, for any officer that's been involved in one of these incidents, in an officer-involved shooting. I can tell you they have the full support of the Calgary Police Service."