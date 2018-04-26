Arts Commons gets $1M from province to upgrade boilers to thermal energy

Calgary's Arts Commons is set to receive $1 million from the province to upgrade its boilers to thermal energy.

The money is being provided through the government's Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP), which the province says will make the arts hub more energy efficient and cost effective — reducing greenhouse gases by 25,950 metric tonnes over the 25-year life span of the new heating system.

"Arts Commons is Calgary's cultural epicentre," said Culture Minister Ricardo Miranda in a release. "Upgrades to the facility will help reduce energy costs and ensure that Calgarians, Albertans and visitors to the city can continue to share in the vibrancy of Alberta culture while supporting local business and helping grow tourism in our province."

The project will cost a total of $2.5 million, with Arts Commons contributing $500,000 and an additional $1 million from the City of Calgary.

Arts Commons generates an estimated $87 million in economic activity each year, and hosts more than 600,000 visitors.

Alberta's 2018 budget set aside $38 million for CFEP, which eligible non-profits can apply for to build, upgrade, repair or expand different public-use spaces.

The centre's boilers, hot water and humidifier systems, air dampers and temperature controls will be replaced with new systems that will increase energy efficiency by 35 per cent, the minister's office said.

Construction is set to begin in July and is due to be completed in the fall.