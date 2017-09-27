Calgary police want your help in locating a man and woman wanted on dozens of arrest warrants for fraud-related offences.

There are 38 outstanding warrants for Stephanie Nicole Paul, 29, mainly related to fraud.

She's described as five feet, three inches in height and approximately 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Michael Richard Currie is wanted on 28 outstanding warrants

He is described as five feet, six inches in height and approximately 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Both are believed to be in Calgary or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information about either person's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-428-8400 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.