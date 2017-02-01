After more than half a century in business, a Calgary footwear institution is closing its doors.

Arnold Churgin Shoes has already shuttered its locations at Southcentre Mall, Market Mall and Cross Iron Mills.

According to spokesman Craig Churgin, the store's downtown Stephen Avenue location and online store will remain open for two more weeks.

On Wednesday, shoppers lined up outside the door for nearly an hour to take advantage of the closing-out deals.

Cheryl Nelson battled lunchtime crowds for a chance to snap up a bargain or two.

"A lot of people are talking about it and saying the same thing — how sad it is," she said. "They've closed down all over, the sites are crashing because people are trying to get on there now."

Marie Eldridge braved the crowds for a last chance to use a gift certificate she'd received.

"It's kind of sad because it's a Calgary institution. It's been around for a long time. I had no idea that they had closed most of the stores already, this is the last one," she said.

Arnold Churgin Shoes was founded in Calgary in 1964.

The store owners declined to comment on the reason for the closure.

In August, Stephen Avenue lost another long-term fixture when Riley & McCormick shut down after 115 years in business.