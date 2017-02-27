Police are looking for three men who robbed a store in Calgary's southeast and held a gun to the manager's head in January.

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 20, three masked men armed with handguns and a machete entered Hempishere Gifts and Novelties at 5315 17th Avenue S.E., police said in a release Monday.

The two other men forced a clerk into a back room, got the keys from him, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers then corralled the employees into the back room while they took products from the store and ripped phones out of the walls, police said.

The first suspect is a tall, black man with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a red scarf over his face, dark jeans and white runners.

The second suspect is a short, white man with blonde hair. He was wearing a black shirt with a hood under a grey hoodie. He had on baggy grey sweatpants, black runners, sunglasses and a white bandana covering his face.

The third suspect has a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat, mirrored sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants, black dress shoes and also had a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact Crime Stoppers.