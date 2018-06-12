Skip to Main Content
Husband dies in Calgary hospital 3 months after Arizona crash that killed his wife

Husband dies in Calgary hospital 3 months after Arizona crash that killed his wife

On March 13, Patti Lou Doornbos and Ron Doornbos, both 60, were on a sidewalk on their way to go hiking in Fountain Hills when they were hit from behind by a Ford Explorer.

Patti Lou and Ron Doornbos were hit by an SUV in a crash that also killed another couple

CBC News ·
Patti Lou Doornbos was killed and Ron Doornbos critically injured in March 13 crash in Arizona. Ron Doornbos was transferred to a hospital in Calgary in late March where he died of his injuries on Tuesday. (Submitted by Alison Veldkamp)

Three months after a devastating crash in Arizona that claimed the life of his wife and two strangers, Ron Doornbos died of his injuries in a Calgary hospital.

On March 13, Patti Lou Doornbos — who went by Lou — and Ron Doornbos, both 60, were on a sidewalk on their way to go hiking in Fountain Hills, about 50 kilometres northeast of Phoenix, when they were hit from behind by a Ford Explorer.

Lou was killed instantly and Ron was thrown roughly 30 metres, suffering serious head and internal injuries.

Another couple who were walking nearby — Karen Bonta, 71, and Robert Bonta, 72, from Iowa — were also killed in the crash.

Ron Doornbos was flown by MedEvac to the Foothills Medical Centre in late March in a medically induced coma.

Family members confirmed to CBC News he died on Tuesday.

As of late March, the 27-year-old driver of the Explorer, identified as Alex Bashaw, had not been charged in the fatal crash. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us