Husband dies in Calgary hospital 3 months after Arizona crash that killed his wife

Three months after a devastating crash in Arizona that claimed the life of his wife and two strangers, Ron Doornbos died of his injuries in a Calgary hospital.

On March 13, Patti Lou Doornbos — who went by Lou — and Ron Doornbos, both 60, were on a sidewalk on their way to go hiking in Fountain Hills, about 50 kilometres northeast of Phoenix, when they were hit from behind by a Ford Explorer.

Lou was killed instantly and Ron was thrown roughly 30 metres, suffering serious head and internal injuries.

Another couple who were walking nearby — Karen Bonta, 71, and Robert Bonta, 72, from Iowa — were also killed in the crash.

Ron Doornbos was flown by MedEvac to the Foothills Medical Centre in late March in a medically induced coma.

Family members confirmed to CBC News he died on Tuesday.

As of late March, the 27-year-old driver of the Explorer, identified as Alex Bashaw, had not been charged in the fatal crash.