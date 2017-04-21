Details about a proposal for a new Calgary arena are expected to be made public Monday.

For months, there have been hints about the so-called "Plan B." The proposal is to build a replacement for the Saddledome in Victoria Park, instead of the proposed CalgaryNext project in the West Village that includes an arena, stadium and fieldhouse.

In a report to city council to be discussed Monday, the plan is now called the "Victoria Park Option."

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said he's looking forward to the report because Calgary needs a new events centre.

"I'm confident we're going build something. I'm confident it's going to be amazing and it's just we're in negotiations right now to hammer out the deals," he told CBC News.

Carra said he thinks the Flames could build and run an events centre on their own, as he has not seen any research to show public investment in such a project makes sense.

Coun. Jim Stevenson said as more arena details emerge, he's confident Calgarians will be consulted.

"That will all come as we unfold this," he said.

Last month, Mayor Nenshi created headlines when he said the Flames' proposal for CalgaryNext was dead.

Some councillors said they want to see more detail on the Victoria Park option before deciding what happens next.