Warrants have been issued for a Calgary police officer who was fired in 2016 for discreditable conduct and who failed to show up at court on unrelated charges of criminal harassment, breach of trust and bribery.

Anthony Braile was charged in June 2016 alongside several other current and former CPS officers who are accused of misusing police resources for the benefit of a private investigation firm.

Prosecutor Michelle Kai appeared in court, advising the judge that Braille had been sent a letter ordering him to attend court Friday. She also said his lawyer had been unable to get in touch with him for the last seven months.

By 10:30 a.m. Braile had not shown up and Court of Queen's Bench Justice Earl Wilson ordered warrants issued for his arrest.

Braile — only the second officer in 20 years to be fired from the CPS — was dismissed in February 2016 following a disciplinary hearing where he admitted discreditable and corrupt conduct.

His misconduct relates to a 2008 high-speed chase during which he lied to the dispatcher and fellow officers and caused a crash that resulted in serious injuries to a civilian.

Last week, the Alberta Court of Appeal agreed to hear arguments in his battle for reinstatement as a sergeant with the Calgary Police Service.

Braile is supposed to go to trial on his corruption charges next February.