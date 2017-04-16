Hockey fans are trying to figure out who said it.

"If you don't rip Dougie Hamilton, I will. Stupidest f**king penalty you can take," an announcer said into a microphone he believed was off.

"Does he have a f**king brain? He doesn't. He's stupid as f**k."

The Calgary Flames lost to the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in Game 2 of their first round playoff series on Saturday night.

The comments appear to have been made after the game ended.

Andrew Bucholtz, writing for the Awful Announcing sports blog, lays out some theories.

"Voice two appears to be colour analyst John Garrett," Bucholtz writes, referring to the second broadcaster interacting with the man who dropped all the F-bombs.

"It's only the first voice that does, and his identity isn't clear. Some might think it's play-by-play man Rick Ball, who was working the game with Garrett, but it doesn't really sound like him."

There's a lively debate on a Calgary Flames Reddit thread with many also concluding that it's not Rick Ball.

CBC News has reached out to Sportsnet for comment and this story will be updated when a response is received.