Dozens of animals have been seized from a northeast home and it's put the Calgary Humane Society beyond its capacity.

Two turtles, three cats and 53 dogs were taken from the home on Thursday, the society said in a Friday release.

"This particular seizure, which remains under investigation and limits details which can be shared, continues a recent trend of mass intakes," the society said.

Thursday's seizure brings the total animals seized over a two-week period to 309 — a 50 per cent increase over the same period a year ago when the group took in 205 animals.

"What we are asking for from the Calgary community now is patience as a plan is put into place for each animal," executive director Carrie Fritz said in the release.

The group's annual fundraiser, Cocktails for Critters, goes Saturday at the Westin hotel.

Animals seized from northeast Calgary home

Thursday’s seizure brings the total animals taken over a two-week period to 309, which is a 50 per cent increase over the same period a year ago when the group took in 205 animals. (Submitted by Calgary Humane Society)