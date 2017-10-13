Dozens of animals have been seized from a northeast home and it's put the Calgary Humane Society beyond its capacity.
Two turtles, three cats and 53 dogs were taken from the home on Thursday, the society said in a Friday release.
"This particular seizure, which remains under investigation and limits details which can be shared, continues a recent trend of mass intakes," the society said.
Thursday's seizure brings the total animals seized over a two-week period to 309 — a 50 per cent increase over the same period a year ago when the group took in 205 animals.
"What we are asking for from the Calgary community now is patience as a plan is put into place for each animal," executive director Carrie Fritz said in the release.
The group's annual fundraiser, Cocktails for Critters, goes Saturday at the Westin hotel.
