The manager of the Riverfront Aquarium pet store has been fined $20,000 in what the Calgary Humane Society called a case of "blatant disregard for animal welfare."

More than 300 animals found to be in various states of distress were seized from the northeast Calgary pet store in December 2015.

Several species of snakes, lizards, amphibians, invertebrates and spiders were rescued. A provincial court judge described conditions in the store as "horrifically overcrowded."

A senior investigator at the Calgary Humane Society says the owner and manager of Riverfront Aquariums were apathetic about the basic needs of the reptiles under their care. (Calgary Humane Society)

It was the second-largest rescue in the Calgary Humane Society's history and came on the heels of three smaller seizures and related charges in 2014.

The manager of the store, Wayne Woo — who previously was its owner — was convicted on four counts of animal cruelty and is now prohibited from ever again owning pets, with the exception of fish and his family's dog.

Business owner Michael Chow was also convicted of four counts of animal cruelty and fined $4,000. He is prohibited from owning animals for 10 years.

"What concerns me most in this case was the apathy regarding the most basic needs of the sentient creatures in their care," said Brad Nichol, the head of protection and investigations for the Humane Society.

"This landmark sentence cannot be ignored. The maximum fine is the first in our jurisdiction and one of very few in the province."