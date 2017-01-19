Angie the border collie, who went missing after a crash in southern Alberta, has been returned to her family after three weeks of roaming the countryside.

RCMP say the dog was spotted several times, but wasn't captured until a friend of the owners made a brilliant suggestion.

"A friend of the family had the idea of putting a kennel out in the area with a blanket and some things from Angie's family," said Sgt. Glen Demmon.

"It worked, and the next morning, Angie was curled up on the blanket. She is a little bit thinner, but she is home now."

Family thankful for help

The collision happened on Dec. 23 after the vehicle Angie was travelling in was involved in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 21 near the intersection of Highway 575, northeast of the village of Beiseker, Alta.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to hospital by ambulance, and in the confusion of the scene, their dog went missing.

Now that Angie is home, both the RCMP and her family are thanking "all the people who took time to search for Angie and the residents of the area that left out food and water for her while she was missing."