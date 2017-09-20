A sneak preview of the second season of the smash CBC comedy, Kim's Convenience, goes Thursday evening at Calgary's Plaza Theatre.

Doors open at 7 p.m., but sadly, not only is the much-anticipated event already sold out (all 370 seats), hundreds more are on the waiting list.

But don't despair, you can still interact with the show's cast, including Andrew Phung, who plays Kimchee on the show. There will be red carpet events at the Plaza Theatre on Thursday and the opening of the Calgary International Film Festival Wednesday night.

For those lucky enough to have tickets to the Kim's Convenience sneak preview, actors from the show will be on hand to answer questions after the screening.

For those looking for tickets, you can add yourself to the wait list right here.

Actor Andrew Phung was born and raised in Calgary and recently gave CBC Calgary a video tour of some of his favourite places in the city.

LESS 17

Andrew Phung’s Calgary: LESS 171:13

Andrew Phung likes his sneakers, and one of his favourite places to discover new sneakers is at LESS 17 on 17TH Avenue S.W. He says it's the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Phung's love of sneakers has even been incorporated into his Kim's Convenience character.

"There is just something about picking up a new shoe and, like, just looking at it. It's like endless possibilities, and growing up, we all wanted to be like Michael Jordan. And so when you hold this shoe, you feel like you can do anything," Phung told CBC News.

Red Rooster convenience store

Andrew Phung's Calgary: Red Rooster1:57

It's now called White Rooster, but growing up, Phung knew it as Red Rooster convenience store in the northeast community of Whitehorn. Phung says he's proud of his Whitehorn roots.

The area is where he has his first memories of growing up in Calgary. One day, he mowed lawns in the area, but not well, to raised money to spend at the store.

"I had $5 to spend on whatever I wanted. I remember we used to buy candy, and we went home and played Nintendo," he explained of his memories of being nine years old.

"It was just a place where you came and you got to have anything you wanted. Candy and treats were just the best."

Bishop McNally High School theatre

Andrew Phung's Calgary: high school theatre1:37

Phung graduated from Bishop McNally High School in 2001. In Grade 12, Phung and two friends hosted a talent show. He says he will never forget the support of one of his teachers.

"I had a wonderful drama teacher. She believed in me. When I walk into this room, I get really excited because we would always do something fun. We would write a skit, do a sketch, do something. It was [my] only opportunity in the arts because I never took a drama class once growing up."

Boogie's Burgers

Andrew Phung’s Calgary: Boogie’s Burgers1:24

His favourite burger joint is Boogie's Burgers but it's about more than just the delicious food. Phung says he is teaching his three-year-old son to play the video games.

"I come here almost every weekend with my family. We come for the food, but we stay for this right here. This is the Street Fighter II championship-edition game," Phung said.

"This, to me, is like Calgary culture in a way. You hear about the cowboy stuff and Stampede, but then you get places like this. To me, it just represents good people making good food for good people who want to eat good food."

Metal Tech Ltd.

Andrew Phung’s Calgary: first job1:34

Phung's first job was at his parent's metal fabrication business. As a high school student, his hourly rate of pay seemed like a lot of money at the time.

"This is actually where I got my first job," Phung said of the business his parents owned.

"I was 14 and my dad said, 'I am going to take you to work and I will pay you $7.50 an hour.' $7.50 was so much money, and I was like, 'I can buy back-to-school clothes.' I was going to high school," he said.

"It was the hardest summer of my life."