After much speculation, it's out of the bag — a familiar face on city council is entering the race for mayor this fall.

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot will challenge incumbent Naheed Nenshi for the mayor's chair in the 2017 civic election, set for Oct. 16.

Speculation picked up steam last week when a shell website, chabot4calgary.ca, appeared online, with language suggesting he will run for mayor, rather than the ward he's represented since 2005.

Chabot is scheduled to appear on The Calgary Eyeopener just after 8 a.m. Wednesday to formally announce his intention.

As of Tuesday there are 64 names on the official candidate registry, meaning they can begin raising money for their campaigns.

Businessman Shawn Baldwin earlier declared his intention to run for the mayor's chair, and last week, David Lapp also threw his name into the race.