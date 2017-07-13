More than 350 ambulances in communities across Alberta will be outfitted with stretchers that use hydraulic lifts, the province announced Thursday.

The battery-powered devices were installed in eight ambulances in a pilot project in 2015. There were no lifting injuries reported by the paramedics who used them.

During the same time, there were 84 patient-handling injuries in vehicles without the stretchers, the province said.

The lifts can safely handle up to 317 kilograms (700 pounds).

"As a former front-line paramedic, I know all too well the risk of injury from repeatedly lifting patients in and out of ambulances," said chief EMS paramedic Darren Sandbeck.

"This action alone is one of the leading causes of debilitating injuries to EMS professionals."

It will cost the province $20 million to retrofit the Alberta Health Services' ground ambulances with the power stretchers.

The new equipment will be standard issue in all new AHS ground ambulances.