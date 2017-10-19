Mayor Naheed Nenshi and senior members of Calgary Economic Development explained Thursday, in broad strokes, how they pitched the city to online retail giant Amazon as the best place for its second corporate headquarters.

They shared "high-level insights" and "key elements" of Calgary's bid but not specific details or "commercially sensitive information."

The pitch involved an aggressive marketing campaign directly to Amazon employees (whose votes will have an impact on the company's decision) through a full-page ad in the Seattle Times, a 30-metre banner hung from an under-construction building in the U.S. city, and stencilled sidewalk chalk messages.

Nenshi described the overall effort as a "top-notch pitch" and said there are many reasons for Amazon to consider Canada.

In particular, Nenshi noted Canada's universal health care (which means no health-insurance costs for employers) and its more open immigration policy, making it easier to recruit top-end talent globally — something that has become a challenge for tech companies in the United States.

"If your future is global, then your future is global," Nenshi said. "And once you look at Canadian cities, as you've heard, Calgary wins on all of the criteria. So we are very, very excited about this."

Calgary is one of dozens of cities in the United States and Canada hoping to lure Amazon.

The massive company is promising to bring 50,000 high-paying jobs and a $5-billion US investment to the city it ultimately chooses for a second headquarters.

Amazon's primary headquarters are in Seattle.

Today is the deadline for submitting bids to host what's become known as Amazon's "HQ2."