The man accused of murdering his wife and then hiding her body in a homemade tomb in their basement will learn his fate today as the judge delivers her decision following a trial that wrapped up last month.

Allan Shyback, 40, admitted to killing his common-law wife Lisa Mitchell, 31, in 2012 and hiding her body in the basement of the couple's home where he continued to live with their children.

Lisa Mitchell's body was found by police two years after she disappeared inside a plastic bin that had been covered by cement in a corner of the couple's basement. (Court exhibit)

But Shyback testified in his own defence, telling the judge he choked Mitchell because she had threatened him with a knife and he was defending himself. He said after he realized Mitchell was dead, he panicked thinking nobody would believe his story and worried his children might be taken away.

An undercover "Mr. Big" sting operation was launched in 2013 and ended with Shyback's confession and arrest in Winnipeg a year later.

Shyback is also charged with indignity to a body.

The decision will be handed down by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Rosemary Nation Thursday morning.