In order to trick his mother-in-law into thinking her daughter was still alive, Allan Shyback told an undercover officer he spliced together old recordings of wife Lisa Mitchell's voice and left it as a voicemail for her mother.

That bizarre sounding recording was played as evidence in Shyback's second-degree murder trial which began in Court of Queen's Bench in Calgary on Tuesday.

Lisa Mitchell, 31, was last seen by her mother on Oct. 29, 2012. Two years later, a lengthy undercover operation ended with Shyback's confession and Mitchell's remains being excavated from the basement of the Calgry home where the accused continued to live with their children.

Shyback has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body in connection with his common-law wife's death.

Allan Shyback, centre, is accused of keeping his common-law wife's body hidden in the basement of their home for two years. (Meghan Grant/CBC)

Mitchell and Shyback had been in an on-again/off-again relationship for 10 years. Mitchell spent the weekend of Oct. 27, 2012, with her mother, Peggy Mitchell, in Longview so she could work at the local bar.

The mother testified that when her daughter left on the Sunday, it was the last time she saw her alive.

Over the next two weeks, as the mother tried to find out what happened to her daughter, she began receiving what she described as out-of-character emails from Lisa.

"Just had to get away," read one of the messages.

In another, Lisa asked her mother to pack up her clothes but she never showed up to collect her belongings.

Shyback spliced voicemail together

Finally, a strange voicemail triggered the mother to contact police.

"Hey, I'm OK. Sometimes my weeks get crazy you know and it was quiet for a while and then all of a sudden this happened and within a half a day I should but he's back now and I gotta go. Love you."

It was her daughter's voice but Mitchell said something about it wasn't right.

Lisa Michelle Mitchell's remains were 'excavated' from the basement of the home she shared with Shyback in December 2014. (Calgary Police Service)

"It made me even think more it wasn't her, it sounded like her voice but I know my daughter and I know how she talked but it wasn't her," she said. "It was totally, totally off."

Shyback told an undercover police officer that he spliced together old recordings of Lisa's voice to create a message he sent to her mother two weeks after her disappearance, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Body buried in home

On Dec. 4, 2013 — a year after Lisa Mitchell disappeared — the Calgary Police Service embarked on Operation Aurora, an undercover investigation where police befriended Shyback over a 12-month period.

The operation ended on Dec 5, 2014, when Shyback confessed to strangling Mitchell and burying her body in the home the two shared with their children, according to prosecutor Heather Morris's opening statement.

Shyback also took "significant steps to cover up the death and cover up his role in the death," said Morris.

Under cross-examination, Peggy Mitchell told defence lawyer Balfour Der she never liked Shyback and had made that clear to her daughter.

Body 'excavated' from basement

Forensic analysis of Shyback's laptop seized after his arrest, showed searches on how a body decomposes and murder legislation in Canada.

The IP address attached to Shyback's laptop was the same one used to send emails to Peggy Mitchell

On Dec. 5, 2014, Shyback was arrested by Calgary police officers in Winnipeg.

The same day, police executed a search warrant on Shyback's home.

"CPS located and excavated the deceased's body in the basement of this residence," reads the agreed statement of facts.

Prosecutors Morris and Jayme Williams will also called the medical examiner and seven police officers to testify.

It is unclear if Shyback will testify during the trial.

Justice Rosemary Nation is expected to hear evidence for about a week and a half.