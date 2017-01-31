A Calgary man who was retried in a sexual assault case will learn his fate Tuesday morning — after initially being acquitted by a judge whose controversial conduct in the earlier trial included asking the alleged rape victim why she didn't just keep her knees together.

Alexander Scott Wagar, 29, is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman at a party, but was acquitted in the initial trial in 2014 by Justice Robin Camp — who was then a provincial court judge but was later promoted to the Federal Court.

The acquittal was overturned and a new trial was ordered after the Alberta Court of Appeal reviewed transcripts of the trial, exposing the inappropriate comments and questions made by the South Africa-educated judge.

The second trial for Wagar, 29 ended in November 2016.

Shortly after meeting JM at a party in 2011, Wagar and the complainant ended up in a bathroom together at a party.

JM testified she was raped at a party by Alexander Wagar. Her name is under a publication ban. (Meghan Grant/CBC)

Wagar testified the sex was consensual, while JM — who can't be identified because of a publication ban — told the judge she was raped on a bathroom sink.

Lethbridge assistant chief Judge Jerry LeGrandeur is presiding over the provincial court trial in Calgary, likely to avoid any conflict for Calgary-based judges who would have worked with Camp.

Camp's acquittal overturned

During the retrial, court heard evidence from Lindsay Winter, a frontline worker at the Mustard Seed shelter where JM sometimes slept.

Winter testified JM called her in tears the night of the alleged attack and said she'd been sexually assaulted.

The next morning, JM showed up at the shelter and Winter said she was able to convince the teen to report the incident to police.

Wagar told court he believes JM is accusing him of rape because his brother called her a "slut" and because she saw the accused cuddling with another woman right after he and JM had sex.

Camp fighting to keep job

During the first trial in 2014, Camp asked JM several times throughout the trial why she hadn't done more to prevent the attack.

At the first trial, the woman who said she was raped by Alexander Wagar was asked by then-Provincial Court Judge Robin Camp why she didn't prevent the attack by keeping her knees together. (Trial transcript)

Camp asked JM: "Why couldn't you just keep your knees together?"

Camp also implied the complainant could have prevented the attack by "sinking her bottom down into the [sink] basin."

Wagar is represented by his original trial lawyer, Pat Flynn while Janice Walsh is prosecuting the case.

A five-member inquiry panel recommended Federal Court Justice Robin Camp be removed from the bench over comments he made during a 2014 sexual assault trial when he was an Alberta provincial court judge. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Camp's comments and subsequent complaints made with the Canadian Judicial Council led to an inquiry that took place in September.

Camp admitted to several mistakes during the trial and told the inquiry he was "very sorry" for the "hurtful" comments he made to the complainant.

However, a panel of five Superior Court judges and senior lawyers unanimously recommended Camp lose his job.

Most recently, Camp's lawyer has asked he be allowed to plead his case in person to the Canadian Judicial Council.Justice Robin Camp to make final plea to judicial watchdog

Since it was created in 1971, the Canadian Judicial Council has only recommended two other judges be removed.

The judges in both cases resigned before the recommendations made it to Parliament, which ultimately decides whether or not to dismiss a Canadian judge.