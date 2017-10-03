The Calgary man twice acquitted of sexual assault — including once by controversial former judge Robin Camp — is facing seven new charges.

Alexander Wagar, 28, is accused of assaulting and choking a man in a Calgary home in May.

After Wagar was charged, he failed to show up for court appearances throughout the summer. He was recently arrested and appeared over closed-circuit television in court on Tuesday.

Wagar's other charges include possession of stolen property, breaking into a shop as well as failing to show up for court appearances and for fingerprinting.

Wagar was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman at a party but was acquitted in the first trial in 2014 by Camp, who was a provincial court judge in Calgary at the time but was later promoted to the Federal Court.

Camp asked the complainant several times throughout the trial why she hadn't done more to prevent the attack.

The judge became known for the question: "Why couldn't you just keep your knees together?"

Former Federal Court justice Robin Camp made his controversial comments during a 2014 sexual assault trial in Calgary when he was an Alberta provincial court judge.

After the Alberta Court of Appeal reviewed transcripts of the trial — looking at the comments and questions made by the South Africa-educated judge — the acquittal was overturned and a new trial was ordered.

The re-trial for Wagar ended last November and the second judge delivered another acquittal in January.

Camp resigned in May following a recommendation from the Canadian Judicial Council that he be removed from the bench.

Wagar is in the process of trying to retain a lawyer on his new charges and will be back in court next week.