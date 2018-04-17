Drunk driver had triple the legal limit when he caused fatal Calgary crash, court hears

A Calgary man who was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when he caused a fatal crash has pleaded guilty.

Justice Earl Wilson accepted Alexander Soop's guilty plea Tuesday afternoon. Soop pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

On March 27, 2016, Soop, 32, was drunk when he caused a crash on Glenmore Trail S.W. Roger Holmes, 63, was ejected from his Jeep and died at the scene.

Jayne Holmes, who was also in the Jeep, was seriously injured, suffering a punctured lung, two broken femurs, two dislocated knees and several other serious injuries. She spent four months in hospital.

Soop had a blood-alcohol level of .247 at the time of the crash. He smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk at the scene, according to an agreed statement of facts read aloud in court Tuesday.

Several members of the victims' family are in the courtroom for the plea along with a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

It's not yet clear what prosecutors Elaine Ahn and Scott Wilson will seek for a sentence.

Defence lawyer Sean Fagan has requested several reports be prepared ahead of a sentencing hearing, which has been booked for February.