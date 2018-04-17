Skip to Main Content
Drunk driver had triple the legal limit when he caused fatal Calgary crash, court hears

Notifications

Drunk driver had triple the legal limit when he caused fatal Calgary crash, court hears

A Calgary man who was driving with a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit when he caused a fatal crash has pleaded guilty.

Soop smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk at the scene; he had a blood-alcohol level of .247

Meghan Grant · CBC News ·
Roger Holmes was ejected from his Jeep and died at the scene. Alexander Soop pleaded guilty to two drunk driving related charges on Tuesday. (CBC)

A Calgary man who was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when he caused a fatal crash has pleaded guilty.

Justice Earl Wilson accepted Alexander Soop's guilty plea Tuesday afternoon. Soop pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

On March 27, 2016, Soop, 32, was drunk when he caused a crash on Glenmore Trail S.W. Roger Holmes, 63, was ejected from his Jeep and died at the scene. 

Jayne Holmes, who was also in the Jeep, was seriously injured, suffering a punctured lung, two broken femurs, two dislocated knees and several other serious injuries. She spent four months in hospital. 

Soop had a blood-alcohol level of .247 at the time of the crash. He smelled of alcohol and appeared drunk at the scene, according to an agreed statement of facts read aloud in court Tuesday. 

Several members of the victims' family are in the courtroom for the plea along with a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Driving. 

It's not yet clear what prosecutors Elaine Ahn and Scott Wilson will seek for a sentence.

Defence lawyer Sean Fagan has requested several reports be prepared ahead of a sentencing hearing, which has been booked for February.

About the Author

Meghan Grant

CBC Calgary reporter

Meghan Grant is the courts and crime reporter for CBC Calgary.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us