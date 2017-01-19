Police say they've arrested two people and seized 1,831 fentanyl pills along with more than $100,000 in cash, a stolen BMW and numerous other narcotics during two raids in Calgary last week.

The search warrants were executed at homes in the city's Riverbend and Mountview communities on Jan. 11 and yielded $75,000 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

Leslie Ma, a 25-year-old Calgary man, and Anny Vo, a 24-year-old Calgary woman, face 22 criminal charges between them relating to drug trafficking, possession of stolen property and possession of proceeds of crime.

The arrests came after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) began an investigation into a vehicle they suspected was being used as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation.

Other drugs seized in the raids included 130 grams of cocaine, 44 grams of crack cocaine, 48 grams of heroin and two grams of methamphetamine.

The recovered BMW coupe, valued at $60,000, had been stolen from a Calgary home in July 2016, according to police.

ALERT is funded by the Alberta Government and includes members from Alberta Sheriffs, the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP.