Some Albertans need some help, to help others.
Groups in Calgary and Edmonton have been collecting donations to send to survivors of Mexico City's devastating earthquakes, but donations are arriving in droves with not enough volunteers to handle them.
Sorting through a box of clothes in a Calgary warehouse on Saturday, Marlene Rados says the response has been overwhelming.
"We have groceries, and 80 per cent of [the donations are] clothes," Rados told CBC News.
The group is gathering items from all over the province to send to Mexico after two earthquakes devastated parts of the capital city and surrounding areas.
- Shawn Mendes donates $100k to Mexican earthquake relief
- 'It just didn't stop': Mexico City earthquake derails Calgary couple's honeymoon
- At least 200 dead after magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Mexico
Carmen Partilla is overseeing the Edmonton distribution centre.
"We are happy because we have lot of stuff that the people need in Mexico," Partilla said.
About 40 tonnes of donations are being sent, but the challenge is sorting it all.
Airline offers to ship for free
The Mexican government told them it all needs to be categorized in detail in order to pass border regulations.
Rados says with only 15 to 20 people volunteering, it's a huge amount of work, but they're committed.
"Ten people from here, they're going to go and they're going to deliver directly to the families in need so for all the people that really trust us, we're going to make sure everything goes to the right people."
The donations will be loaded onto an Aeroméxico flight next weekend. The airline is providing the service free of charge, organizers say.
