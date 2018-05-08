Alberta zoo charged over video of bear eating ice cream at Dairy Queen

The province has laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

A video, posted on social media in January by Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail, showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear named Berkley leaning out a truck's window and being hand-fed ice cream by the owner of the local Dairy Queen.

Bear experts called it irresponsible and disrespectful — although a zoo trainer defended it as educational and done on "purpose for a purpose."

Officials with the province began investigating the video and the terms of the zoo's permit.

Wildlife officers allege the zoo failed to notify the province prior to the bear leaving the park.

Discovery Wildlife Park and its owners, Doug Bos and Debbie Rowland, are to appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 28.