Albertans could be in for a blustery day Tuesday as Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for much of the province.

The strongest winds will be felt in the Pincher Creek area in the southwest corner of the province, where gusts up to 130 km/h are possible.

The warnings extend from the Edmonton, Spruce Grove and Fort Saskatchewan areas in the north to the Crowsnest Pass in the southwest and Cypress Hills in the southeast corners of the province.

An intense low pressure system will be to blame for the windy weather, which is expected to develop over Alberta throughout the day on Tuesday and move into Saskatchewan overnight.

High winds can cause damage to buildings, roofs, shingles and windows. Loose objects can also be dangerous when airborne, and drivers are warned to be aware of changing road conditions.