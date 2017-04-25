Spring's cruel weather shenanigans are continuing in southern Alberta, where heavy, wet snow made morning commutes in the Calgary area slow and slippery.

Car windshields across the city were coated with a heavy layer of snow Tuesday morning as drivers tried to adjust speeds to deal with poor conditions. It followed a wet snowfall Monday.

Fortunately, mid-spring winter comes as little surprise to seasoned Calgarians, who have learned from years of Alberta's erratic weather not to act too hastily when switching to summer tires or removing snow brushes from backseats.

Ahh, spring time in Calgary. Birds chirping, flowers blooming, golf. OR shovelling your driveway from a foot of snow pic.twitter.com/rl4q7oi3jy — @kelsohockey

There were few collisions in Calgary on Tuesday. Police said between midnight and 9 a.m., officers attended about 20 non-injury collisions and five that involved minor injuries. RCMP said there were a few cars in ditches, but no serious crashes reported.

The good new is winter weather could be on its way out, at least for April, with Environment Canada forecasting the snowfall would end by noon Tuesday.

Precipitation is expected until Friday, but anything falling from the sky is expected to be in shower or flurry form.

The cloudy conditions should give way to sunny conditions by Saturday, with a high of 11 C expected that day.

Ah, Spring in #yyc. April snow brings May ...? pic.twitter.com/0xSOVumzFN — @ratzlaff

Mid-April winter lethargy didn't slow Suzanne West's stride, as she spent her birthday climbing the Crescent Point stairs for charity.

West, the president and CEO of Imaginea Energy, has held the Steps to End Homeless event every year for the past eight years.

"For nine hours, I do as many sets of stairs as I can, and for every set people come and do with me, I give a dollar to Inn from the Cold," she said.

This year's event was well-attended so far, despite the weather.

Last year, West and nearly 1,000 others ran a collective 5,231 sets of stairs.