At least it was nice for the long weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special statement for much of Alberta, warning a strong low pressure system is expected to form near the B.C. border west of Edmonton on Tuesday evening, bringing wet weather and cool temperatures.

"The heaviest rain will extend from Hinton and Grande Prairie eastward to Edmonton, Cold Lake and Lloydminster," the advisory reads.

"Current indications are that rainfall amounts will be in the 30 to 40 [millimetre] range, but some areas of 50 to 75 [millimetres] are possible, especially with any thunderstorms embedded in the rain."

The foothills west of Calgary and Edmonton could also see as much as 10 centimetres of snow at higher elevations on Wednesday.

Strong winds are also possible.

"Winds during the day on Wednesday will be from the north at 50 to 60 km/h with gusts as high as 80 km/h," it reads. "A few gusts over the warning threshold of 90 km/h are possible, but it is too early to determine where these gusts will occur."