Parts of Waterton Lakes National Park reopened to the public Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after a wildfire raging in southwestern Alberta forced its closure.

The Kenow wildfire forced a mandatory evacuation order on Sept. 8 for the popular national park, which is 270 kilometres south of Calgary.

Parks Canada information officer Natalie Faye said that for safety reasons, access is permitted only along the entrance road into the community and the townsite itself.

As far as trails in the area, the townsite loop is open, but outlying trails will remain closed for the time being as there is still an active fire being managed in the area.

"People will see as they do arrive in the park, the landscape has changed," she said. "The park was heavily impacted, about 30 per cent of Waterton Lakes National Park, but there is still life on the landscape."

Increased wildlife in townsite

Faye said wildlife that escaped the path of the fire are returning to the area, and Parks Canada has seen an increased amount of wildlife in the townsite.

"Wildlife displaced by the fire may be acting erratically, differently. They have also been stressed and impacted by this," she said.

On Tuesday, Waterton Lakes townsite evacuees returned to the area for the first time to find the wildfire had spared the townsite's buildings.

Faye said it is up to local businesses whether they want to reopen their doors to the public at this time.

The national park is home to about 105 year-round residents and draws thousands of visitors annually.

Fire now classified as 'being held'

Jed Cochrane, one of three fire incident commanders in Waterton, said the Kenow wildfire was most likely started by lightning in B.C.'s Flathead Valley on Aug. 30.

When the fire began, it was only about six hectares in size, Cochrane said. Within a day, the blaze had already grown to 100 hectares, and two weeks later it was more than 38,000 hectares.

According to Parks Canada, the fire is now classified as being held — no longer growing in size but still burning in spots.

The Chief Mountain Border crossing southeast of the park has reopened after the wildfire forced a closure.

Last week, Foothills MP John Barlow said in a Facebook live video it appeared the fire damaged about 30 per cent of the park, and about 70 per cent of the forest was burned.

Members of the media toured the Waterton townsite Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the area was evacuated.