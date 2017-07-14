With area rivers flowing at lower than usual levels and water temperatures a little higher than normal, anglers in the Bow Valley are being asked to limit activity to early morning hours and cast in lakes and ponds that are stocked.

Warm water holds less oxygen than cold water, so when water temperature goes up, it increases the level of stress on fish.

A thermometer should be carried as part of regular equipment. Alberta Environment says fishing should not take place in water 22 C or above. The optimal temperature for many trout species is 15 C.

Fish taken from warm water should be handled minimally, with the hook taken out while still in the water, then released as quickly as possible.

A fish already under stress will sometimes not survive being caught and released.