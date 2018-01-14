When Jackie Flanagan launched Alberta Views 20 years ago she didn't know where it would be two decades later, but she had a vision.

"I had hoped that we would put it on a strong foundation and it would last the way Harper's has lasted," she said. "Did you know Harper's has been around 150 years? "

Flanagan said she'd dreamed of having the same kind of continuity, and discovering writers that would have great impact on the lives of Albertans.

'A heartwarming tale'

Brad Clark, broadcast and journalism chair at Mount Royal University, said Alberta Views has made a place for itself in a world where journalism publications are rapidly disappearing.

"It really is a heartwarming tale in an era of convergence to see them around and so successful after 20 years," he said.

.@AlbertaViewsMag is celebrating two decades of publication. Here is what founding editor Jackie Flanagan (who is now the magazine’s publisher) has to say about the milestone. #yyc pic.twitter.com/QC8kP29kOD — @LucieEdwardson

Flanagan said she's proud to have offered Albertans perspectives that weren't always available in mainstream media.

"There are very intelligent and thoughtful people in Alberta — many of them connected with our universities doing research — and their research is relevant to citizens but it never really gets widely communicated, and we try to tap into that," she said.

Flanagan said she hopes Alberta Views continues to be a reservoir of thoughtful analysis for Albertans for decades to come.