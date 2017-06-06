The tornado that touched down near Three Hills, Alta. — sparking a viral photo of a man calmly mowing his lawn as the twister churned ominously in the background — reached a top speed of 175 km/h, says Environment Canada.

The twister touched down near the central Alberta town — about 130 kilometres northeast of Calgary — just after 5 p.m. local time.

It earned a scale rating of EF-1, Environment Canada says.

It was captured in many pictures and videos that surfaced over the weekend, including a photo snapped by Cecilia Wessels of her husband mowing the lawn with the tornado in the background.

It touched off a storm on social media over the weekend.

The skies were clear when Theunis Wessels started mowing the lawn Friday afternoon, he told The Homestretch, but that soon changed.

"When I started the whole process there was nothing, nothing in the sky, suddenly I saw this whirlwind," he said.

"I was watching it and keeping a close eye on it, and just seeing where it was going. I didn't see any danger, it was so far away."

German newspaper Der Spiegel called Theunis "the Chuck Norris of lawn mowing" and actor Zach Braff used it to take a shot at U.S. President Donald Trump.

When Trump is our president, but we have to go on with our lives. pic.twitter.com/1jjd1tMFJN — @zachbraff

"We have been overwhelmed, it's strangely exciting and weird and crazy," said Cecilia.

"The comments are fun, but it's actually a lot of work to stay ahead of this beast we've created."

Cecilia said at the time, she wasn't scared of the approaching funnel cloud.

"It was just exhilarating, it's the first time I've ever seen something like that and I just wanted to share it with my family," she said on why she grabbed her camera instead of running for cover.

"He seemed pretty calm and being married to him forever, I know he stays calm in the storm and makes calculated decisions, so I just trusted him."

Damage from the storm was limited — an empty grain bin was thrown some 400 metres, while semi-filled grain bins were shifted, a barn roof was damaged and an RV was destroyed.

​With files from The Homestretch